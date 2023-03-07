5 things to know about convenience stores like Speedway

Speedway convenience stores and gas stations are now owned by 7-Eleven Inc., which purchased the company from Marathon Petroleum Corp., for $21 billion in May 2021.
Speedway’s corporate headquarters was in Clark County near Enon in a facility now renamed the Enon Store Support Center by 7-Eleven, which cut hundreds of jobs at that location.
Here are 5 things to know about convenience stores:
1. 7-Eleven, whose parent company is based in Tokyo, Japan, has the largest market share in the growing U.S. convenience store sector.
2. There are 150,174 convenience stores in the U.S., 79% of which also sell motor fuel, as does Speedway, according to the National Association of Convenience Stores/Nielsen Convenience Industry Store Count.
Credit: Mark Freistedt
3. The top ten states for number of convenience stores includes Ohio, which has 5,673 and ranks 7th, the data show.
4. Convenience stores sell about 80% of the motor fuels purchased in the United States, according to the National Association of Convenience Stores/Nielsen Convenience Industry Store Count.
Credit: Mark Freistedt
5. The number of gas station/kiosk stores, which sell fuel but do not have enough in-store products to be considered convenience stores, totaled 13,346, declining 11.2% the past year and 49.3% over the past six years, the data show.
