5 local state representatives founders of new Ohio Legislative Prayer Caucus

COLUMBUS — Several local state representatives were announced Wednesday as founding members of the newly-formed Ohio Legislative Prayer Caucus (OLPC), a group that pledges to advocate for “religious freedom and Judeo-Christian values that have been embedded in our American culture since its foundation.”
Ohio’s caucus is the newest affiliate in the American Prayer Caucus Network, which connects a prayer caucus in Congress to the network’s affiliations in all but eight states. The network is a function of the overarching Congressional Prayer Caucus Foundation (CPCF), which was started by federal lawmakers in 2005 and continues to meet weekly to “pray for God’s Divine wisdom and intervention in our governmental affairs,” according to the CPCF website.
The organization’s stated vision is to “protect religious freedom, preserve America’s Judeo-Christian heritage and promote prayer.”
Ohio’s first Legislative Prayer Caucus includes five local Representatives Bill Dean, R-Xenia; Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester; Phil Plummer, R-Dayton; Jena Powell, R-Arcanium; and Bernie Willis, R-Springfield; along with 16 other state lawmakers.
A news release detailing the Ohio Legislative Prayer Caucus’ launch quoted Gross, who said, “Faith and prayer have been the building blocks of our culture since our nation’s inception… I am pleased to carry on that tradition in Ohio’s 135th General Assembly. It remains a value for my constituents, as well as for me personally.”
The caucus said it will track and champion bills that pertain to religious freedom and membership will remain open to like-minded lawmakers.
