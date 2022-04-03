journal-news logo
X

48 years later: Remembering Xenia tornado that killed 32 and injured 1,300

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
A series of dramatic photographs from the Dayton Daily News archive documents in gritty black and white the devastation left in Xenia by a 1974 tornado.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

HISTORY
By Staff Report
April 3, 2022

The Xenia tornado, one of the most devastating weather events in southwest Ohio history, continues to live in the minds of those who suffered through it or saw its impact from afar nearly half a century after it happened.

The F5 tornado touched down just before 4:40 p.m. on April 3, 1974 in the southwestern part of Xenia that included the center of town.

There were 32 people killed and 1,300 more who needed treatment at Greene Memorial hospital.

The tornado that hit Xenia was part of a Super Outbreak, which is an event that included multiple tornadoes spawned from the same system. Typical outbreaks are six to 10 tornadoes.

PHOTOS: 25 must-see images showing the destruction of the 1974 Xenia tornado

The 1974 Super Outbreak was the second largest on record for a single 24-hour period and the most violent with 148 tornadoes that hit 13 states and caused more than $600 million in damage, according to the National Weather Service.

With 300 homes destroyed and half of the buildings in the city damaged, Xenia had to rebuild from the bottom up.

By April 3, 1975, 80 percent of the homes destroyed and 40 percent of businesses had been rebuilt. However, it would take almost a decade later to rebuild and repair all the structures that were damaged, according to Ohio Memory.

A collection of dramatic photographs from the Dayton Daily News archive document — in gritty black and white — the devastation that was left behind.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Gripping images of the 1974 Xenia tornado.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
A mother and daughter run throuhg the rubble that had been their home in the Arrowhead sub division of Xenia Ohio. A second tornado warning had just been given and many of the survivors just ran in panic.Photo by Ed Roberts

Credit: Eddie H. Roberts/Dayton Daily Ne

A mother and daughter run throuhg the rubble that had been their home in the Arrowhead sub division of Xenia Ohio. A second tornado warning had just been given and many of the survivors just ran in panic.Photo by Ed Roberts

Credit: Eddie H. Roberts/Dayton Daily Ne

caption arrowCaption
A mother and daughter run throuhg the rubble that had been their home in the Arrowhead sub division of Xenia Ohio. A second tornado warning had just been given and many of the survivors just ran in panic.Photo by Ed Roberts

Credit: Eddie H. Roberts/Dayton Daily Ne

Credit: Eddie H. Roberts/Dayton Daily Ne

A black sky looms over homes in a residential neighborhood in a dramatic photograph taken shortly before the tornado touched down. That image is in sharp contrast to an aerial photo of homes and businesses smashed to the ground the next day.

Expressions, some alarmed and some dazed, are captured on the faces of Xenia residents trying to escape the destruction, giving aid to others, and exploring their ruined town that no longer seemed familiar.

caption arrowCaption
On April 3, 1974 an F-5 tornado tore through the heart of Xenia, killing 33 people and injuring more than 1,300 others. It bulldozed a path more than a half-mile wide, destroying or damaging more than 1,400 buildings, including 1,200 homes, dozens of businesses, 10 churches, and several schools. By the time it lifted into the sky near Cedarville, it left behind more than $100 million of damage in Greene County. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE

On April 3, 1974 an F-5 tornado tore through the heart of Xenia, killing 33 people and injuring more than 1,300 others. It bulldozed a path more than a half-mile wide, destroying or damaging more than 1,400 buildings, including 1,200 homes, dozens of businesses, 10 churches, and several schools. By the time it lifted into the sky near Cedarville, it left behind more than $100 million of damage in Greene County. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE

caption arrowCaption
On April 3, 1974 an F-5 tornado tore through the heart of Xenia, killing 33 people and injuring more than 1,300 others. It bulldozed a path more than a half-mile wide, destroying or damaging more than 1,400 buildings, including 1,200 homes, dozens of businesses, 10 churches, and several schools. By the time it lifted into the sky near Cedarville, it left behind more than $100 million of damage in Greene County. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE

Train cars were tossed on their sides, schools and grocery stores were destroyed and limbs were ripped from trees leaving bare and broken trunks.

A photograph of a quaint home, curtains fluttering in the windows, reveals an everyday living room with a couch in front of a television set topped by rabbit ears and books neatly placed on shelves in a second floor bedroom.

The only thing missing from this mundane scene is the exterior wall of the home, ripped off to expose everyday life.

caption arrowCaption
This scene was photographed near Warner Junior High School on April 25, 1974. On April 3, 1974 an F-5 tornado tore through the heart of Xenia, killing 33 people and injuring more than 1,300 others. It bulldozed a path more than a half-mile wide, destroying or damaging more than 1,400 buildings, including 1,200 homes, dozens of businesses, 10 churches, and several schools. By the time it lifted into the sky near Cedarville, it left behind more than $100 million of damage in Greene County. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE

This scene was photographed near Warner Junior High School on April 25, 1974. On April 3, 1974 an F-5 tornado tore through the heart of Xenia, killing 33 people and injuring more than 1,300 others. It bulldozed a path more than a half-mile wide, destroying or damaging more than 1,400 buildings, including 1,200 homes, dozens of businesses, 10 churches, and several schools. By the time it lifted into the sky near Cedarville, it left behind more than $100 million of damage in Greene County. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE

caption arrowCaption
This scene was photographed near Warner Junior High School on April 25, 1974. On April 3, 1974 an F-5 tornado tore through the heart of Xenia, killing 33 people and injuring more than 1,300 others. It bulldozed a path more than a half-mile wide, destroying or damaging more than 1,400 buildings, including 1,200 homes, dozens of businesses, 10 churches, and several schools. By the time it lifted into the sky near Cedarville, it left behind more than $100 million of damage in Greene County. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE

A hand-painted sign, photographed in front of a gutted Warner Junior High School, summed up the resilience of the community, “With the help of the Lord, good friends and hard work, we shall return.”

In Other News
1
Lebanon officer resigns after investigation of missing tickets
2
Today is final day to register to vote in May 3 primary
3
Redistricting in Ohio was supposed to be nonpartisan. How did it get so...
4
Wilberforce faculty rip administration; school leaders question vote
5
Ohio reports first pediatric flu death of the season

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top