4.8 million BlendJet 2 portable blenders under recall

About 4.8 million BlendJet 2 portable blenders are under recall because the blenders can overheat or catch fire and the blender blades can break off, posing fire and injury hazards.
There have been 329 reports of the blades breaking while in use, and 17 more reports of overheating or fires that led to property damage claims totaling about $150,000. To date there have been 49 reports of minor burns and one report of a laceration. according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The blenders were sold in a variety of colors and designs for between $50 and $75 from October 2020 through November at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online at BlendJet.com, the recall notice stated.
Consumers can find out whether they have a recalled blender by entering the serial number — found on the bottom of the unit — into the “Is my BlendJet 2 Recalled?” tool at www.blendjet.com or by calling BlendJet toll-free at 844-334-05562.
Anyone with a recalled blender immediately should stop using it.
For a free base unit replacement, consumers will need to remove and cut the rubber seal from the base of the recalled blender into three or more pieces and upload or email a photo showing the serial number and its rubber seal in pieces at www.blendjet.com or safety@blendjet.com.
About the Author