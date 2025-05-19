4 teens injured after in 20-mile pursuit from Warren County to Dayton

Tinch said when deputies checked on the area, they observed a vehicle that was possibly reported stolen and pursued four individuals, ranging from ages 15 to 19.

He said the pursuit lasted at least 20 miles and went from Interstate 75 at Liberty Way and ended at Home Avenue and South James H. McGee Boulevard in a crash.

The four teens had non-life-threatening injuries. It is not known if they were transported to the hospital.

Multiple agencies responded from Franklin, Middletown and Dayton, as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Tinch said the individuals haven’t been charged officially yet, but charges are expected to be filed.