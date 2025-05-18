Boy, 6, hospitalized after near-drowning Saturday; CPR brought pulse back

A 6-year-old child was rescued from a near-drowning just northwest of Middletown on Saturday evening.

Crews responded to reports of a drowning of a 6-year-old in a pool at the 6500 block of Elkcreek Road around 6:40 p.m., according to Jordan Peters, assistant fire chief for the Madison Twp. Fire Department.

Peters said when crews arrived on scene, bystander CPR was in progress, which they took over and did until a pulse from the child came back.

The child was transported to a set-up landing zone for CareFlight in a field a quarter mile down the road, he said.

Peters said as they were preparing the child to get loaded into CareFlight, he lost his pulse again and crews started CPR back up, then he was loaded into CareFlight and transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

He added the child’s pulse returned when CareFlight was getting ready to land and that he is being taken care of at the hospital.

Further details are not yet available.

