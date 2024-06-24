38-year-old man dies after being hit by Banshee at Kings Island

In a statement, Kings Island said Nelson entered a restricted, fenced area at the Banshee around 8 p.m. and was “believed to have been struck by the ride.”

A witness said Nelson told a greeter at the Banshee ride that he needed to get back on the ride because he lost something. A worker told him there was nothing they could do until the ride closed.

According to the witness, the Nelson continued to wander near the ride and eventually went through a restricted gate. Nelson was dressed similarly to Kings Island employees so some assumed he was a manager or worker, the witness said.

Mason police said Thursday that Nelson had been trying to retrieve his lost keys.

The witnesses said a person riding in the front row told them it sounded like they hit a deer at the time of the accident.

Nelson was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“Kings Island’s focus continues to be on the welfare of the guest and his family,” the park said.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Division of Amusement Ride Safety & Fairs was contacted Wednesday evening by Kings Island; ride inspectors from the department were on-site Thursday to examine the ride.

ODA said its inspectors are there to “conduct a full re-inspection for the ride and an investigation to ensure the ride was operating within Ohio’s laws and rules.

Kings Island officials told us on Saturday that the Banshee reopened to riders Saturday morning.

If you walk into Kings Island, immediately turn left and walk to the edge, you will find the Banshee near the “xtreme skyflyer.’

The ride opened in April 2014 and Kings Island said it is 4,124 feet long with seven inversions and is “the world’s longest steel-inverted roller coaster.”

The ride is three minutes long and can go up to 68 miles per hour.

The Banshee features the following:

167-foot lift hill

150-foot curved first drop

Dive loop

Vertical loop

Zero-gravity roll

Pair of batwing inversions

Outside loop

Spiral

In-line roll

Carousel

“As a result of the natural terrain underneath Banshee, riders experience an elevation change of 208 feet from the highest point of the ride – the 167-foot tall lift hill – and the lowest point with the batwing inversions,” according to the Kings Island website. “The top speed of 68 mph is not reached until the midway point of the ride rather than the first drop as riders experience on most other roller coasters.”