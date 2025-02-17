3 bridges slated for replacement have reduced weight limits in Warren County

Warren County commissioners last week unanimously approved weight reductions, effective immediately, for the three bridges: County Road 182 (Oregonia Road) Bridge over the Little Miami River in Turtlecreek and Washington townships, Morrow-Cozaddale Road over a branch of Big Foot Run and Grog Run Road over Grog Run, both in Hamilton Twp.

“We complete annual inspections on all of our 386 bridges. These reductions are a result of our annual inspections, which showed further age and deterioration on these three bridges,” said Warren County Engineer Kurt Weber.

The County Road 182 Bridge built in 1993 is ranked poor, structurally deficient. Bridge condition is determined by the lowest rating of NBI condition ratings for deck, superstructure, substructure or culvert.

Its load limit is reduced to 14 tons for two-axle vehicles, 15 tons for three-axle vehicles, 16 tons for four-axle vehicles, and 17 tons for vehicles with five or more axles.

It is slated for replacement in 2027, with an estimated cost of $2.5 million, Weber said.

The Morrow-Cozaddale Road Bridge built in 1977 also is rated in poor condition. It is scheduled to be replaced in 2026 for about $550,000, according to engineer’s office estimates.

Its 40-ton load limit is reduced to 15 tons for two-axle vehicles, 23 tons for three-axle vehicles, 26 tons for four-axle vehicles and 27 tons for vehicles with five or more axels.

The Grog Run Road Bridge built 1978 is rated in fair condition, but still needed to have its load limit reduced to 8 tons for vehicles with two and three axles, 9 tons for four-axle vehicles and 10 tons for vehicles with five or more axles.

The bridge also is slated for replacement next year, at an estimated cost of $500,000.

“These bridges are safe to drive over as long as the weight limits aren’t exceeded. Only vehicles that are under the weight limits should drive over the bridge,” Weber said.

The engineer’s office makes the new signs in-house and posts them.