2,000 hogs killed in Darke County barn fire

By Kristen Spicker
33 minutes ago

Two thousand feeder hogs were killed in a barn fire in Darke County on Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported, said Ansonia Fire Department Lt. Cory Meadows. The barn was a total loss, but no other structures were damaged.

The fire was reported around 6:40 a.m. in the 10100 block of Coletown Lightsville Road, between Union City and Ansonia.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Meadows said. Ten mutual aid departments responded to the three-alarm fire.

We will update this story as more information is available.

