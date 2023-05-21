2 dead, Bellbrook woman injured after two-vehicle crash in Warren County

A two-vehicle crash on Saturday night in Clearcreek Twp. left two people dead and one person injured.
Crews were sent to the intersection of East Lytle Five Points Road around 11:36 p.m. on reports of a double fatal crash, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Mary Huelsman, 57, of Bellbrook was traveling southbound in a Kia on SR-48 and a struck a Chevrolet Malibu going eastbound on Lytle Five Points Road, the OSHP said.
The two vehicles traveled off the right side of the road and struck a wooden utility pole, according to the patrol.
The Warren County Coroner’s Office pronounced the two occupants of the Chevrolet Malibu deceased at the scene. No identifications were released.
Huelsman was taken to Kettering Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
