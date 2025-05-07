2 area men arrested in FBI sting targeting child sex predators

Last week, 205 people were arrested and 115 children were rescued across the U.S. as part of Operation Restore Justice, according to the FBI Cincinnati Division. Four arrests included men connected to Ohio.

William Clark Shepherd, a former Cincinnati-area resident, was arrested in Orange County, California, on April 28 for coercion and enticement of a minor.

Shepherd is accused of exchanging sexually explicit photos with a boy he met on Roblox, an online gaming platform.

The alleged crimes took place while Shepherd was living in Warren County, according to the FBI.

Dakota Michael English, of Middletown, was arrested on May 2 for distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He reportedly used the Kik app to share explicit images of children. Investigators found more than 700 images and videos of suspected child pornography when they searched his phone, according to the FBI.

“I hope the message is clear - crimes against children will not be tolerated,” stated FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge Elena Iatarola. “The FBI will always protect the vulnerable, especially the children in our community.”

The other two Ohio men included Philip Michener, of Cambridge, and Brett Jarrett Farley, of Delaware.

Michener was charged with receipt and possession of child pornography after prior conviction and Farley is facing production/manufacturing of child sexual abuse material, according to the FBI.