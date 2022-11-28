16 people die in Ohio crashes over Thanksgiving weekend

There were 16 deaths in crashes on Ohio’s roadways during the Thanksgiving holiday, which is one less than the time last year.
Despite stepped-up enforcement by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there were 15 deadly crashes during the five-day reporting period between midnight Wednesday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
Of the 16 killed this year, two were pedestrians, 10 were not wearing a seat belt and six crashes involved impaired driving, according to the patrol.
A head-on crash Friday afternoon in Warren County resulted in the lone deadly crash in the region.
John Cornelius, 70, of Morrow, was headed east on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road around 4:45 p.m. in a 2008 Mazda Tribute when he crossed the center line and struck a 2014 Kia Soul driven by a 75-year-old Clarksville woman.
Cornelius, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
The other driver’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Troopers arrested 270 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 130 for drugs. Troopers also issued citations for 686 safety belt and 100 distracted driving violations. Throughout the holiday reporting period, troopers also assisted 1,542 motorists.
A statistical analysis of the patrol’s holiday enforcement activity is available here.
