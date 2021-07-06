journal-news logo
16 people die in 15 deadly crashes over Fourth of July weekend in Ohio

Ohio News | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Impairment was a factor in several deadly crashes over the Fourth of July holiday weekend in Ohio.

Between Friday and Monday, 16 people were killed in 15 crashes across the state, including two in Darke County, two in Shelby County and one in Hamilton County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Of the fatal crashes, at least five involved driver impairment.

The number of traffic fatalities is down from the holiday last year, when 25 people died in 24 crashes, according to the OSHP.

Troopers this year made 536 arrests for impaired driving and 368 for drug-related charges.

The highway patrol responded to 534 crashes and made more than 40,000 traffic contacts, which included providing assistance to more than 2,700 motorists.

To report impaired drivers or drug activity, motorists can call #677.

