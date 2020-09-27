150,809 cases, 4,741 deaths from coronavirus reported in Ohio

A total of 142,401 cases and 4,440 deaths have been confirmed by the state. 31 new hospitalizations have been reported, raising the total of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic to 15,216. Intensive care unit admissions have risen by four to a total of 3,251. The state estimates that 130,193 people have recovered.

No new cases were reported at the University of Dayton today, according to the university’s dashboard. There are currently 20 active cases and a total of 1,241 cases since August 10.