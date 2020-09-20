144,309 cases of coronavirus, 4,615 deaths reported in Ohio

23 new hospitalizations were reported today, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 14,773. A total of five intensive care unit admissions were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,180. The state estimates that 122,671 people have recovered.

According to the state’s new dashboard displaying cases in children, a total of 9,274 cases have been reported in those under 17. The University of Dayton reported six new cases yesterday, bringing the total number of cases reported at the university to 1,241. A total of 136,505 cases and 4,318 deaths have been confirmed by the state.