137,405 cases of coronavirus, 4,415 deaths reported in Ohio

130,196 cases and 4,122 deaths have been confirmed by the state. 30 new hospitalizations were reported, raising the total hospitalizations to 14,314. No intensive care unit admissions were reported today. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 3,088 ICU admissions were reported. The state estimates that 114,906 people have recovered.

The University of Dayton reported one new case yesterday, raising the total number of cases to 1,205 and the total active cases to 104. The campus is currently at status three, caution. In-person classes are expected to resume Wednesday.