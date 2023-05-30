1 dead after crash closes state Route 73 in Warren County

A person is dead following a two-vehicle crash that closed state Route 73 in Warren County Tuesday morning.
Crews responded around 10:45 a.m. on reports of a semi and mini van crash along state Route 73 in Wayne Twp., according to Warren County dispatchers.
Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed one person was dead. It was not clear if any other injuries were reported.
State Route 73 is closed in both directions between Corwin Road and Corwin Avenue, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation traffic map.
The crash is under investigation.
We will update this story as we learn more.
In Other News
1
2023 graduates: They witnessed first Black president, Sears closing...
2
1 dead, 1 treated for smoke inhalation in Turtlecreek Twp. fire
3
Area hospitals estimate community benefit exceeded $700M in 2021
4
Governor urges Senate to put $150M child care program back in budget
5
Lebanon teen dies after car crashes into tree early on Memorial Day
About the Author