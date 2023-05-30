X

1 dead after crash closes state Route 73 in Warren County

Local News
By , Staff Writer
Updated 33 minutes ago

A person is dead following a two-vehicle crash that closed state Route 73 in Warren County Tuesday morning.

Crews responded around 10:45 a.m. on reports of a semi and mini van crash along state Route 73 in Wayne Twp., according to Warren County dispatchers.

Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed one person was dead. It was not clear if any other injuries were reported.

ExploreNo injuries in fire on Southern Hills Boulevard in Hamilton

State Route 73 is closed in both directions between Corwin Road and Corwin Avenue, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation traffic map.

The crash is under investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more.

In Other News
1
2023 graduates: They witnessed first Black president, Sears closing...
2
1 dead, 1 treated for smoke inhalation in Turtlecreek Twp. fire
3
Area hospitals estimate community benefit exceeded $700M in 2021
4
Governor urges Senate to put $150M child care program back in budget
5
Lebanon teen dies after car crashes into tree early on Memorial Day

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top