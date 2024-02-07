Worth the drive: Hamilton County to offer special solar eclipse event April 8

Open to all, this free event will take place at the Miami Whitewater Forest and Harbor, at 9001 Mt. Hope Rd. in Harrison. According to its website, the event will start at 11 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. The totality of the eclipse will occur at about 3:08 p.m.

Not only will visitors be able to see the eclipse, but during and after the totality event, the park will offer animal encounters, science observations and more.

While this event is free to enter, there will be food and drink available at the event for guests to purchase.

More details

While this is the only park in Hamilton County in the path of totality for the Eclipse, two other parks in the area will also be offering free glasses and a guide to help visitors through the experience:

Sharon Woods: 11450 Lebanon Road, Sharonville

Parky’s Farm: 10073 Daly Road, Cincinnati

These events are also free to enter for visitors.

How to go

What: Great Parks Solar Eclipse Event 2024

Where: 9001 Mt. Hope Road in Harrison

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (totality is around 3:08 p.m.)

More info: greatparks.org

More about the eclipse

Timing: The Total Solar Eclipse in Southwest Ohio will be between 3:08-3:17 p.m. with the Southwestern parts of Ohio being first and the Cleveland area being the last as it moves toward Canada. The centerline of the eclipse enters Ohio just after 1:50 p.m.

Locations: According to the Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources and NASA, the path of totality, or the most central Southwest Ohio spots to see the total solar eclipse include Darke, Shelby and Auglaize counties. Close to that center, though, are the counties of Montgomery, Miami, Champaign and Preble. The outer edges of the path, where partial darkness will be seen, includes the northwestern portions of Butler and Greene counties. Warren and Hamilton will experience some darkness but are on the edge of the path.

Of note: The Total Solar Eclipse band is 124 miles wide. According to ODNR, “The last total solar eclipse visible in Ohio was in 1806. The next total solar eclipse in Ohio will be in the year 2099.”

Source: https://ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/see-the-sights/solar-eclipse-2024