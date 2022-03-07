Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

We want to see and share your Kings Island memories

Kings Island opens to pass holders July 2 with numerous protocols in place to decrease the chance of spread of COVID-19. Guest must pre-register for admission to the park and are required to wear masks, get their temperature taken and stand in accordance with social distancing guidelines. There are also hundreds of hand sanitizers stations around the park and staff cleaning rides, games, restaurants and touch surfaces regularly. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

caption arrowCaption
Kings Island opens to pass holders July 2 with numerous protocols in place to decrease the chance of spread of COVID-19. Guest must pre-register for admission to the park and are required to wear masks, get their temperature taken and stand in accordance with social distancing guidelines. There are also hundreds of hand sanitizers stations around the park and staff cleaning rides, games, restaurants and touch surfaces regularly. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Lifestyles
Updated 4 minutes ago

As Kings Island celebrates its 50th anniversary season, the Cox First Media group of newspapers are planning some special coverage. We would like to collect photos from our readers of activities at the amusement park from throughout the past 50 years.

If you have fun photos taken at KI, we may include them in a photo gallery online and possibly even publish them in an upcoming print edition. Photos may or may not include people.

To submit photos for consideration, please email them to Editorial Assistant Amy Burzynski at amy. burzynski@coxinc.com.

The deadline to submit photos is March 23.

If you wish to share a unique or fond story involving Kings Island, please email that to Editor Mandy Gambrell at mandy.gambrell@coxinc.com.

caption arrowCaption
Mystic Timbers is the 16th roller coaster at Kings Island and the park’s fourth made of wood. It has 16 airtime hills that wind through wooded terrain and over water along a 3,265-foot-long track at 53 mph

Mystic Timbers is the 16th roller coaster at Kings Island and the park’s fourth made of wood. It has 16 airtime hills that wind through wooded terrain and over water along a 3,265-foot-long track at 53 mph

caption arrowCaption
Mystic Timbers is the 16th roller coaster at Kings Island and the park’s fourth made of wood. It has 16 airtime hills that wind through wooded terrain and over water along a 3,265-foot-long track at 53 mph

In Other News
1
Author seeks to help parents talk with younger children about faith
2
COMMENTARY: At this wedding there was room for only one princess
3
Tossed poinsettia plant delivers husband’s message
4
BOOKS: Search can sometimes yield just the book you need
5
Witchhazels are blooming; spring is close
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top