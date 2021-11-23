WANTED: Tell us about the cookie-making sweetie in your life

We want to tell the sweetest stories from the Miami Valley of families and friends bonding over holiday baking traditions.
Our annual holiday cookie contest has been put on hold again this year due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, but we still need your help.
Bakers from across the region have submitted thousands of recipes since the contest was first held in 1990. Each year we publish the top recipes so readers can replicate the winning desserts at home.
This year, we want to hear about a special connection you have with a family member or loved one because of their love for baking.
Do you know someone who goes ALL OUT with their baking this time of year, just to put smiles on their loved ones’ faces? Is there someone in your family who is covered in flour and tied to the kitchen leading up to the holidays, all to make enough cookies to feed a small village? Or, do you have a special story of baking creating a special bond with someone you know?
Please fill out the Google Form below, briefly telling your story. Please include a phone number we can reach you at and this reporter might reach out to hear all the sweet details.
The submission deadline is Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Thank you for being a part of our favorite holiday traditions.
