Tips on shopping for tech gadgets

Plan ahead for Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping: There are some great — and also some not-so-great— tech deals from big retailers on Thanksgiving and the days after. Before heading out I suggest doing some research and planning. You can view all the ads online at websites such as theblackfriday.com.

Keep in mind, for the most popular items you must get in line well before the sale time as the stores have limited quantities. For some of the items, they hand out a limited number of claim tickets to the people in line wanting that particular item before the opening time. You might give the store a call beforehand to see if your desired items will have claim tickets.

Buy from local stores too: The big-box stores run some good deals, but also consider the small local places, too. You might not find the flashy ads and sales, but the customer experience is usually way better than the big stores. Some small shops also have much better warranty policies too.

Don’t buy the super cheap electronics: Although those extremely inexpensive deals, such as $30 tablets or $99 laptops, seem tempting, you typically get what you pay for. The cheaper tablets typically have poor quality touchscreens, for instance, and may lack the official app store. The cheaper laptops usually have such slow processors and little storage space to be practical for everyday use. There are still some good deals out there, but I suggest forgoing the cheapest options.

Evaluate payment and service plans if buying from cell providers: Before buying a smartphone, tablet, or anything from a cell phone provider, carefully consider the fine print and service contract. Many times you must sign up for some type of contract or payment plan. You usually have to carry a data plan as well, which might make sense on a smartphone but might not be needed on a tablet. Furthermore, the sales associates might try to sell you a bigger data plan than you need. It’s a good idea to bring along someone while shopping who understands this all, or at least get advice beforehand.

Get details on the extended warranties before buying: Retailers usually push you to buy extended warranties, service plans, and insurance on electronics. But before you buy them, at least have a basic understanding of the coverage, what it does and doesn’t include, any deductibles, and the claim and repair or replacement process. This is also good thing to research before you go to actually purchase the item.

Think about batteries and other accessories: When buying electronics, check for any required batteries and look at the optional accessories too. For instance, if buying a smartphone or tablet, I really suggest buying a good case to protect it.

Get help with the setup: If you aren’t a techie type of person, it’s best to get help when setting up your computers and electronics. If you don’t have a friend or family member that can help, consider calling a tech. Not only can they setup devices, but help you one-on-one with learning how to use it.

