T-Mobile raises prices on select legacy plans

According to T-Mobile’s website, “For the first time in nearly a decade, we’re making price changes on some of our rate plans. Beginning June 5, the rate of your voice plan will increase by $5/line per month.”

T-Mobile did not specify which plans would be affected by the price increase, but the company has confirmed that the prices aren’t rising on current Go5G plans. Online, customers report receiving the price increase text on Magenta, Magenta MAX, Magenta 55+, ONE, Simple Choice and other retired T-Mobile plans. However, if you did not receive a text message on May 22, your bill should remain the same.

Additionally, other connected devices (including smartwatches and tablets) are increasing by $2/line per month on select older plans. Some customers reported that they would only see the $2/line per month increase instead of $5 according to their text from T-Mobile.

While T-Mobile is being vague about which plans and customers will be impacted, the company has confirmed that free line promotions will not be affected. Customers covered by T-Mobile’s Price Lock guarantee will also not be affected.

If you aren’t sure whether or not your plan rate is going to increase, contact T-Mobile by calling 800-937-8997 or sending a message in the T-Mobile app or on the website. A customer service representative will be able to tell you if your account will be impacted by the upcoming price increase, and how much you can expect to see added to your bill.