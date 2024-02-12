SunWatch Indian Village to host all-day total solar eclipse event

For $500 per person, guests on April 8 will be treated to a buffet, a guided tour of the site, drinks and various presentations about the eclipse. The site will open for this event at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

Described on the Boonshoft Museum’s website as a “very special, once-in-a-lifetime experience,” all proceeds will go to the SunWatch archeological site. Tickets are limited.

For an additional $100, guests can also camp out the night of April 7 at the limited number of camping spots at the site. Spots for recreational vehicles, or RVs, are available for $150.

How to go

What: SunWatch Solar Eclipse

Where: SunWatch Indian Village: 2301 West River Road, Dayton

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 8

More info: boonshoft.org or call 937-275-7431

Total solar eclipse info

The peak spectacle on April 8 will last up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds in the path of total darkness — twice as long as the total solar eclipse that dimmed U.S. skies in 2017. This eclipse will take a different and more populated route, entering over Mexico’s Pacific coast, dashing up through Texas and Oklahoma, and crisscrossing the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and New England, before exiting over eastern Canada into the Atlantic. An estimated 44 million people live inside the 115-mile-wide (185-kilometer-wide) path of totality stretching from Mazatlán, Mexico to Newfoundland; about 32 million of them are in the U.S., guaranteeing jammed roads for the must-see celestial sensation.

