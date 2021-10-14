journal-news logo
Renaissance Festival meal planner: Fill your day with deliciousness

Seating at the 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q at the Ohio Renaissance Festival
Seating at the 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q at the Ohio Renaissance Festival

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Lifestyles
By Alexis Larsen, Contributing Writer
32 minutes ago

There are only a few weekends left to get out and enjoy the rich bounty of sights, sounds and food that the Ohio Renaissance Festival offers.

If you’ve never been before the choices can overwhelm quickly, especially when it comes to the food. There are 15 locations to grab a meal and more than a dozen spots and food carts to pick up snacks and treats.

With that in mind, here is a day of food planning for your next Ren Fest trip.

Breakfast

Make a beeline to Jack Frost’s Ice Shack, home of the “Oh My! Dole Whip.” This sweet treat is served up in a showy pineapple and is a great way to start the morning. This is consistently one of the longest lines you will encounter for food, so the earlier the better.

Next head to the Guinness Gazebo, located near Reveler’s Stage, for a Guinness Nitro Coffee. Don’t let all that sugar slow you down, add some caffeine to the mix for balance. Finally, head to the Aleing Knight Pub for a scotch egg or two. A scotch egg is a boiled egg wrapped tightly in a thick coat of sausage encased with a thin coat of breadcrumbs and deep fried. It’s truly a breakfast dream come true.

Scotch eggs are a perfect breakfast treat at the Ohio Renaissance Festival
Credit: Alexis Larsen

Lunch

My suggestion at this point is to go light, because there’s still one meal left. I would recommend heading over to the Jerusalem Cafe for some authentic, healthy Middle Eastern cuisine. There is a solid chicken shawarma, good falafel, stuffed grape leaves, kabobs and Turkish coffee if you’re still needing a jolt. This is a light option that will carry you through to the next meal.

Midday

Have you ever had mead before? It’s a very sweet alcoholic drink created by fermenting honey with water and a mixture of spices, fruits, hops or grain. It’s delicious and one of the world’s oldest alcoholic beverages that would have been served up in 16th century England. There is a mead gazebo located near the joust field that offers a $12 flight of Brothers Drake Meadery pours and is a great way to sample this wonderful beverage while taking in a jousting match.

The Ohio Renaissance Festival has added a new Ale Trail passport this year
Credit: Alexis Larsen

Dinner

You’re no quitter are you? Well head to the 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q and 3 Fools Pub for some smoked meats. There’s a pulled pork or smoked turkey breast platter that won’t disappoint. Throw on some baked means or mac and cheese and top it off with a peach or blackberry cobbler and you’ll be in business. The adjoining 3 Fools Pub conveniently offers up a collection of some of the best draft beer options served on grounds if you want to enjoy a frosty beverage with all that Q.

The 3 Fools Pub at the Ohio Renaissance Festival
Credit: Alexis Larsen

With so many food options to choose from, the choices and options are endless in a day. The one thing you’ll definitely want to bring from home to enjoy are some Tums. You can thank me later.

