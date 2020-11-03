Vick Mickunas: Poetry collection is funny, insightful and a great stress reliever

Gordon Alexander is from the old school; his poems have consistent rhyming patterns and each one has just one word for a title.

Here’s a poet who can observe the world around him with a sense of humor. This snippet is from his poem “Diet”:

"You are having a snit, your clothes they don’t fit,

It’s time to go on a diet.

That ice cream and cake, frozen pies that you bake no

longer will you even buy it.

From this day and on, it may taste like your lawn,

Its arugula and kale be nighttime or dawn."

And if you are not on a diet, Alexander has his poem “Donuts” for you:

"But the ones that are fried are the ones most like best,

For a fried food junky these pass every test.

Served with coffee or milk is a gastronomical treat,

As you question how many of these should you eat."

Some poems deal with grief, others are philosophical, like this extract from the poem “Civility”:

"Imagine how great it would be if aggression was thwarted.

So give it some thought and this question should come to you,

Would you rather be judged for the things that you think

or be judged for the things that you do?"

During these trying times, many of us have found comfort and relaxation in physical activities; riding bicycles, watching the birds, and taking strolls. Here’s Gordon from his poem “Walks”:

"What helps you decide is just being outside,

Breathing air nowhere else can provide.

With one step at a time you begin to unwind,

As concerns of the day run away from your mind."

And when you are planning to step outside for that constitutional Alexander reminds us that:

"One thing not to forget is to spell for your pet,

Since walk is the one word they just never forget."

Thank you, Gordon Alexander, for sharing your “Rhymes and Reflections.” I’ll be looking forward to your next book.

Vick Mickunas of Yellow Springs interviews authors every Saturday at 7 a.m. and on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO-FM (91.3). Contact him at vick@vickmickunas.com.