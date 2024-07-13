National French Fry Day 2024 is over, but there are still deals at restaurants

Deep fryers across the region worked overtime on National French Fry Day which was Friday. But the deals continue this weekend.

If any food deserves a day to be celebrated, it’s French fries with their diverse offering of types ranging from curly to crinkle to waffle to wedge and beyond. They are a beautiful starchy conduit for any meal, any sauce and any occasion and are universally loved pairing every bit as well with a sandwich as they do with a salad.

Here’s a look at where to score some deals.

1) Arby’s: In honor of National French Fry Day, Arby’s rewards members can score $1 any size fries the remainder of August.

2) Burger King: Royal Perks members can get a free order of fries with any purchase of at least $1 every Friday through the rest of the year. July 12-14, members who order fries will also get double Crowns in rewards.

3) McDonald’s: Get a free medium order of fries with any purchase of at least $1 with the McDonald’s app. You can also score this deal every Friday through the rest of the year. On July 13, a free order of any size fries is available in the app.

Credit: Scott Olson

Credit: Scott Olson

4) Rally’s: Customers can get a free regular size Fully Loaded Fries with any purchase in the Checkers & Rally’s Rewards app July 12-14.

5) Taco Bell: Taco Bell is selling its Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass for $10 between July 9-15. The pass gives rewards members a daily order of regular Nacho Fries for 30 consecutive days.

