Lebanon Garden Tour features local private and public gardens

A lush garden surrounds the brick home of John and Marlene Schwab. A bird house collection is on display throughout the garden and porch.

Combined Shape Caption Unique combinations of boulders, fountains, trees, and plant materials make Ron Jones' Garden one of a kind. The garden is part of the 32nd Annual Lebanon Council of Garden Clubs, Inc. Tour on June 25-26. CONTRIBUTED

Unique combinations of boulders, fountains, trees, and plant materials make Ron Jones’ Garden one of a kind. As a retired vocational teacher and landscaper, he knows how to put things together and answer your questions.

The four public gardens are Cedar City Park, Lebanon Station Gardens, Glendower Historic Mansion and Beedle Cabin all within walking distance of the Lebanon Station.

Tickets are $20 the days of the tour at 198 S. Broadway, Lebanon. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $15 tickets at www.wchsmuseum.org and at the Village Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant, and the Brickhouse on Broadway Personalized Gifts and Engravery.

For more information, call (513) 932-3430 or email lebanongardentour@gmail.com.