‘Keepsake’ art exhibition in Hamilton addresses nostalgia, personal memories

The “Keepsake” exhibition is comprised of a solo show by Baylee Schmitt and dual two-person shows with a two-person show by Jeana Eve Klein and Kelsey Nolin and a second two-person show by Devan Horton and PJ Sturdevant.

“All of them are talking specifically about memories, and some of them are very personal memories like memories from their childhood, or from their own family heritage, or they are addressing what’s left behind. So, that’s where the title ‘Keepsake’ was derived from,” she said.

As part of the Fitton Center’s Community Block Party season launch event on Saturday there will be a gallery opening celebration for the “Keepsake” exhibition from 3-8 p.m. Guests can meet the artists from 4-6 p.m. The exhibition will remain on view through Sept. 20.

Mayhugh said Keepsake is a “beautiful combination of feelings of nostalgia” and it brings out the artists’ personal memories, but at the same time, quite a few of the artists are using “innovative and playful processes.”

“So, it feels nostalgic and brand new at the same time,” she said.

The Fitton Center Community Gallery will also have art on display that represents youth and adult works from Fitton Center classes and summer camps as well as from community partners such as Booker T. Washington Community Center, Ross Middle School First LEGO League (FLL) Team 353 LEGO Maskers, and Fitton Center Community Engagement (from various events in Hamilton, Liberty Twp., and West Chester).

The Community Gallery show includes more than 120 artworks from over 80 artists. The art on view includes paintings, mosaics and pottery by adult artists and mixed media works created by children. The exhibition will be on view through Aug. 23.

How to go

What: “Keepsake”

When: Opening celebration is Saturday

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton.

Cost: Free

More info: fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873