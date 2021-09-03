In Your Prime: Tips to avoid injuries when exercising

“That’s where we see the ankle sprains, the knee sprains. That’s where we see back injuries. That’s also where we see the most hamstring strains and tears, when you’re not warm and ready for that activity,” says Dr. DeMatas.

Dr. DeMatas recommends these tips to prevent injury: Warm up, do dynamic stretching and stay hydrated.

“After activity, cooling down and stretching also will prevent injury,” says Dr. DeMatas.

And if you get injured, make sure you get an accurate diagnosis so you can start the right treatment.

“In the case of an injury, it’s important to have a team around you that can rehab you back to your best potential,” says Dr. DeMatas.

Don’t let fear hold you back. Any opportunity to move your body is good physically and emotionally.

“People who are engaged in regular exercise tend to be happier,” Dr. DeMatas says.