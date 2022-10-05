journal-news logo
IN YOUR PRIME: Kettering Health recognized for stroke program

By Kettering Health
1 hour ago

For the 15th time, the American Heart Association recognized Kettering Health’s stroke program with its “Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke” quality achievement award.

The award honors programs where all stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized guidelines. Those guidelines ensure stroke patients receive efficient and coordinated care, ultimately leading to more lives saved, fewer readmissions, and shorter recovery.

All Kettering Health medical and emergency centers met the guidelines for 2021, with several earning additional honors.

  • Kettering Health Main Campus: Get with the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite, Advanced Therapy and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
  • Kettering Health Middletown: Get with the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite, Advanced Therapy and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
  • Kettering Health Miamisburg: Get with the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
  • Kettering Health Franklin: Get with the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
  • Kettering Health Hamilton: Get with the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
  • Kettering Health Dayton: Get with the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
  • Kettering Health Washington Township: Get with the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
  • Kettering Health Preble: Get with the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
  • Kettering Health Huber: Get with the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
  • Kettering Health Troy: Get with the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
  • Kettering Health Greene Memorial: Get with the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite
  • Soin Medical Center: Get with the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping our patients have the best possible chance of survival and recovery after a stroke event,” says Megan Smith RN, neuroscience manager at Kettering Health.

Bruce Chan, Kettering Health Executive Director of Brain & Spine said, “2022 marks the fifteenth year that the American Heart Association has recognized Kettering Health for its stroke quality excellence. This consistent recognition helps cement what we already know about our teams—that their diligence and commitment to quality makes the difference.”

