IN YOUR PRIME: 6 Ohio festivals to check out in October

Tickets are $28 for adults 13 and older, $10 for children 5 to 12 and children under 5 are free.

For more information, visit www.renfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook Page (@OhioRenFest).

Credit: Tom Gilliam Photography for Dayton.com Credit: Tom Gilliam Photography for Dayton.com

2. Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival

WHEN: Through Sunday, Oct. 30

WHERE: 6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

DETAILS: Young’s Jersey Dairy has reimagined their annual Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival to a continuous event instead of just one weekend. Guests can pick their own pumpkins, visit a corn maze, enjoy a wagon ride and much more. Young’s will have many fall favorites including cinnamon sugar pumpkin donut holes, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pies and, of course, pumpkin and cinnamon ice cream.

For more information, visit www.youngsdairy.com/fall-farm-festival or Young’s Jersey Dairy’s Facebook page (@YoungsDairy).

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

3. Ohio Sauerkraut Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9

WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville

DETAILS: A festival with approximately 460 craft vendors and 60 food items, many inspired by sauerkraut, is coming to Main Street in Waynesville from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Sauerkraut-inspired food includes sauerkraut pizza, German sundaes, sauerkraut balls, sauerkraut doughnuts and more.

For more information, visit www.sauerkrautfestival.waynesvilleohio.com or the festival’s Facebook page.

Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

4. Yellow Springs Street Fair

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 8

WHERE: Downtown Yellow Springs

DETAILS: The Yellow Springs Street Fair, held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., is returning for the first time since 2019. The village typically does a June and October street fair each year, but the last five were canceled due to COVID concerns. Guests can expect around 200 vendors including food trucks and hand-crafted, artisan vendors.

For more information, visit www.yellowspringsohio.org/street-fair/.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

5. Enon Apple Butter Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9

WHERE: South Xenia Street in Enon and at Enon Elementary School

DETAILS: The Enon Apple Butter Festival is returning downtown 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday with food and craft vendors, demonstrations and entertainment.

The Enon Historical Society will make apple butter on site the old-fashioned way in six, 50-gallon copper kettles, cooked over open wood-burning fires. Canning and selling of the apple butter is done at the festival as it becomes ready.

For more information, visit www.enonhistoricalsociety.com.

6. Fall Farm Fest

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9

WHERE: 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy

DETAILS: Fall Farm Fest is returning to Lost Creek Reserve noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The two-day festival will feature pumpkins, pony rides, a corn maze, a corn shooter and more.

For more information, visit www.miamicountyparks.com/fall-farm-fest or the park’s Facebook page.