Hamilton native to star in Lexington Chidren’s Theatre performance at Fitton Center

Warner, a Hamilton native and Hamilton High School graduate, is part of a four-person traveling cast that will tour 30 cities with more than 50 performances. He plays Winnie the Pooh in the production. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 2019. When he’s not touring, Warner resides in Hamilton with his grandmother, Deb Warner Johnson.

Since his first year in college, Warner said he’s been doing shows at the Aronoff Center, Cincinnati’s Music Hall, Taft Theatre, and “just about every major theater in Cincinnati,” he said. He also had the opportunity to perform at Riverbend Music Center a few years ago as a back-up vocalist for Josh Groban.

“I’ve gone to Indiana, Minnesota and New York in the last few years. I got to go to New York and perform at Carnegie Hall, which was amazing,” Warner said.

At Carnegie Hall, he performed a solo for a debut work called “After a Season of Silence” at the 39th MidAmerica Season. He said that’s been a major highlight to date.

“I fully stand on the idea that if you can see it, you can do it,” Warner said.

Warner graduated from Northern Kentucky University earlier this year. He studied Opera Performance and Dance. In college, he also performed in the school’s musical theater shows and served as the artistic director of the NKU fall Dance Concert, which is a student led, directed, and funded program.

This past year, he was a part of eight shows. Including a 10-day tour of London and Scotland as part of a choir and as a soloist.

“It’s truly been the career of a dream that I’m going to keep pursuing,” Warner said. “I’m currently working with Lexington Children’s Theatre, and I have other projects lined up for the future.”

Warner is working with LCT through December. In “Winnie the Pooh,” guests will step into the Hundred-Acre Wood in this musical adaptation of A.A. Milne’s classic tale.

“I’m named after Winnie the Pooh. My middle name is Christopher, and I’m named after Christopher Robin, so that in itself, is such a dream for me,” Warner said.

HOW TO GO

What: Noah Warner will star in “Winnie the Pooh” presented by Lexington Children’s Theatre

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: $8 for Fitton Center members and $10 for non-members

More info: fittoncenter.org