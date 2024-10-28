Game shows are more than entertainment: They have cognitive benefits

Mind-boosting implications

We all know these shows are entertaining and fun to watch, but they can also boost your problem-solving skills and improve your memory, all while strengthening your mind. According to Glen R. Finney M.D., who is a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, “game shows have a number of cognitively stimulating features that could provide cognitive benefits.”

Boost memory acuity

As we age, our natural ability to recall memories that are in our long-term memories actually improves or at least doesn’t decline. However, we all start to lose the ability to access this information quickly as we age. Therefore, practicing recalling information quickly can actually boost memory processing. So, shows like “Jeopardy” can train our ability and improve it when accessing stored memories more quickly. This can prove beneficial throughout everyday life.

Improve overall mood

There has been some evidence that proves playing along at home with these popular game shows can not only improve cognitive ability but also improve mental health through perceived or actual social engagement. For example, watching game shows along with friends and family can boost interaction and can even be done online to interact with others who aren’t located nearby. This can create a reason for coming together that can be immensely beneficial for overall mood and mental health. Playing along with the contestants, even when you are doing so alone, can even improve your mood as it offers a bit of community, a feeling like you are in this together trying to win.

Offers ability to engage intergenerationally

Another interesting benefit that comes along with enjoying game shows is their ability to boost intergenerational communication and engagement. There has been evidence that shows that sharing the love of a game, playing together, or both watching and then talking about it later can be the common ground needed for various generations to come together. It can be a bridge of unity between generations that otherwise don’t have much in common.

Getting even more out of watching

If you enjoy watching game shows already and wonder how you could boost your mental health even more by enjoying these shows, consider augmenting your game to further improve the benefits. For example, while watching Jeopardy, if you see a topic that interests you, like British Literature, then consider diving deeper into these pieces and reading them for yourself. Or, if the Price is Right features a trip to beautiful Italy as part of a prize package, consider planning your own trip there. Ashley Curtis, PhD, and director of the Cognition, Aging, Sleep and Health Lab at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida, said the following about the benefits of game show viewing for brain health: “Keeping both your brain and body active is beneficial to our mental and physical health as we age.”

All this evidence comes together to prove that not all TV viewing is bad. In fact, watching this particular style of show can actually be beneficial not only to your mind but to your cognitive ability and mental health overall.

