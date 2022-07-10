Fitton Center’s summer art classes begin Monday

“Enrollment has been great this year, especially for summer camps. This has been the highest summer camp year enrollment that we have on record, and it’s been awesome to have so many kids in the building,” Rowekamp said.

Additionally, the Fitton Center will offer summer camps through the end of July. Some of the summer camps are already full, but there are a few that still have openings. The summer camps that still have openings include “Teen Printmaking Camp,” “Teen Creative Writing Camp,” and “Dungeon Master’s Dungeon’s & Dragons Design Camp.”

With the classes, workshops and camps being offered, participants will have an opportunity to learn something new or hone their skills in a particular area. For example, “Tiny Tile Mosaics Camp” focuses on creating mosaics. Other camps provide youth with a broader range of activities, such as “The Art of Gaming Camp,” where campers learn about sewing and drawing.

“There’s really something for everybody,” Rowekamp said. “The kids are definitely having a great time.”

She said taking a class or enrolling in a summer camp is a great way for youth to remain creative and focus their energy on something fun.

As far as other benefits, Rowekamp said kids are learning art skills and exploring various techniques. There’s also a social element, where participants are interacting with the instructor and other students. They can talk about the art they are making and work together on projects.

The Fitton Center also offers students a Scholarship Program, which was created for students of all ages. The scholarships will be available for the upcoming fall sessions, and they give participants the opportunity to experience a class at the Fitton Center. Applications are available by calling (513) 863-8873, ext. 110, or by downloading an application at www.fittoncenter.org/scholarships. Scholarships are limited to one class/workshop and one camp per student per program year. (The 21 and up workshops are exempt from the scholarship program.)

For more details on upcoming classes, the scholarship program, or to register, go to www.fittoncenter.org.