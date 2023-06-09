Fairfield seeks ‘Chalk Your Walk’ driveway and sidewalk art submissions

The Fairfield Parks and Recreation invites the community to join in on a community art project, Chalk Your Walk. Decorate your driveway or sidewalk through June 16 with pictures and encouraging messages.
Send a photo of art to aosborne@fairfieldoh.gov. The city will post them on their Facebook page for everyone to see throughout the week.
Don’t want to get messy chalking up your walk? Take a walk through the city and look for other decorated driveways and sidewalks.
For more information, go to facebook.com/FairfieldParks.
