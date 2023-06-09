BreakingNews
Fairfield seeks ‘Chalk Your Walk’ driveway and sidewalk art submissions

Updated 14 minutes ago

The Fairfield Parks and Recreation invites the community to join in on a community art project, Chalk Your Walk. Decorate your driveway or sidewalk through June 16 with pictures and encouraging messages.

Send a photo of art to aosborne@fairfieldoh.gov. The city will post them on their Facebook page for everyone to see throughout the week.

Don’t want to get messy chalking up your walk? Take a walk through the city and look for other decorated driveways and sidewalks.

For more information, go to facebook.com/FairfieldParks.

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

