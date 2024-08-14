Fairfield native joins Nicole Scherzinger in Broadway’s ‘Sunset Boulevard’

Fairfield native and Wright State University musical theater graduate Shavey Brown will join fellow alumnus Nicole Scherzinger in the highly anticipated Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1993 musical “Sunset Boulevard.”
In his Broadway debut, Brown will portray legendary director Cecil B. DeMille as well as Finance Man and Stan. His national touring credits “Hadestown,” “The Prom,” “My Fair Lady,” “Dreamgirls,” and “The Scottsboro Boys.” His off-Broadway and other New York theater credits include City Center’s “Once Upon a Mattress” starring Sutton Foster as well as “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” and “The Fantasticks.” His regional credits include Human Race Theatre Company, Old Globe, Ahmanson, American Conservatory Theatre, and Paper Mill Playhouse. He’s also appeared on film and TV in “The Blacklist” and “Vinyl.”
At Wright State, Brown’s credits included “Ragtime” and “The Threepenny Opera.”
“Sunset Boulevard” opened last fall at London’s Savoy Theatre on Oct. 12 and closed Jan. 6. I saw the production Nov. 16 and was blown away by the production’s ability to cater to Scherzinger’s inherent strengths as a dynamic triple threat. At the 2024 Oliver Awards presented April 14 Scherzinger won the Olivier Award, the highest honor in British theater, for her magnificent portrayal of silent film star Norma Desmond. “Sunset Boulevard” was the biggest winner of the night, receiving seven honors including Best Musical Revival, Best Actor in a Musical, and Best Director.
“Sunset Boulevard” will begin previews at New York’s St. James Theatre Sept. 28 and open Oct. 20. Tickets are on sale now at sunsetblvdbroadway.com.
