Fairfield native joins Nicole Scherzinger in Broadway’s ‘Sunset Boulevard’

At Wright State, Brown’s credits included “Ragtime” and “The Threepenny Opera.”

“Sunset Boulevard” opened last fall at London’s Savoy Theatre on Oct. 12 and closed Jan. 6. I saw the production Nov. 16 and was blown away by the production’s ability to cater to Scherzinger’s inherent strengths as a dynamic triple threat. At the 2024 Oliver Awards presented April 14 Scherzinger won the Olivier Award, the highest honor in British theater, for her magnificent portrayal of silent film star Norma Desmond. “Sunset Boulevard” was the biggest winner of the night, receiving seven honors including Best Musical Revival, Best Actor in a Musical, and Best Director.

“Sunset Boulevard” will begin previews at New York’s St. James Theatre Sept. 28 and open Oct. 20. Tickets are on sale now at sunsetblvdbroadway.com.