Fairfield native joins Nicole Scherzinger in Broadway’s ‘Sunset Boulevard’

Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO

Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO

Lifestyles
By
1 hour ago
X

Fairfield native and Wright State University musical theater graduate Shavey Brown will join fellow alumnus Nicole Scherzinger in the highly anticipated Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1993 musical “Sunset Boulevard.”

In his Broadway debut, Brown will portray legendary director Cecil B. DeMille as well as Finance Man and Stan. His national touring credits “Hadestown,” “The Prom,” “My Fair Lady,” “Dreamgirls,” and “The Scottsboro Boys.” His off-Broadway and other New York theater credits include City Center’s “Once Upon a Mattress” starring Sutton Foster as well as “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” and “The Fantasticks.” His regional credits include Human Race Theatre Company, Old Globe, Ahmanson, American Conservatory Theatre, and Paper Mill Playhouse. He’s also appeared on film and TV in “The Blacklist” and “Vinyl.”

At Wright State, Brown’s credits included “Ragtime” and “The Threepenny Opera.”

“Sunset Boulevard” opened last fall at London’s Savoy Theatre on Oct. 12 and closed Jan. 6. I saw the production Nov. 16 and was blown away by the production’s ability to cater to Scherzinger’s inherent strengths as a dynamic triple threat. At the 2024 Oliver Awards presented April 14 Scherzinger won the Olivier Award, the highest honor in British theater, for her magnificent portrayal of silent film star Norma Desmond. “Sunset Boulevard” was the biggest winner of the night, receiving seven honors including Best Musical Revival, Best Actor in a Musical, and Best Director.

“Sunset Boulevard” will begin previews at New York’s St. James Theatre Sept. 28 and open Oct. 20. Tickets are on sale now at sunsetblvdbroadway.com.

ExploreSNL cast member Molly Kearney, a UD alum, leaves show and heads to Springfield
In Other News
1
Friday is National Roller Coaster Day: 8 in Ohio to check out before...
2
The ‘raddest’ movies from 1984 will be shown at Cinemark theaters for...
3
CAR TALK: New owner is under no obligation to return car sold by...
4
Kings Island to add dueling coaster, new children’s area to Soak City
5
BOOK NOOK: A sitting judge scrutinizes some fault lines in our system...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top