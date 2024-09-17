DRIVER’S SIDE: On or off road, Kia says let’s go with X-Pro Sorento

However, even if you don’t take the Sorento X-Pro off roading, the looks of this trim are quite memorable. The stand-out features exclusive for the X-Pro trim make this one of the sharpest-looking Sorentos ever.

Kia’s design team has been on a roll with the outstanding Telluride winning awards along with the all-electric EV9 garnering vehicle of the year accolades. The Sorento X-Pro’s front end is stout and noticeable with a broad and rectangular front grille. This is further complemented by vertically stacked LED projector headlights that further emphasize the front end. Skid plates show off its playful, rugged side. 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels improve the posture of this SUV. Roof rails and a compact spare tire drive home the off-road elements of this Sorento.

Performance-wise, the Sorento X-Pro is up for the challenge too as it is the most powerful offering for any of the Sorento product line with a 2.5-liter turbocharged I-4 GDI engine. It makes 281 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. It comes equipped with an 8-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission. It has on-demand all-wheel drive (AWD) with a center locking differential that can split power equally between the front and rear wheels for more severe environments. I could imagine this Sorento would handle itself quite well in the wintertime with confident performance. That alone would make the Sorento X-Pro worth it here in the Midwest, even if you don’t take it off roading.

Inside, the three-row SUV continues with some of the X-Pro exclusive elements including the X-Pro logo prominently displayed on the seats. A panoramic sunroof is ideal for a vehicle like this allowing natural light to take over the entire cabin. My tester came with a second-row captain’s style seating, which limits it to a six-passenger interior. This is probably the ideal setup as it provides 58.1 inches of shoulder room and 41.7 inches of legroom (in the second room). The third row (technically fitting up to 3 passengers) has 53 inches of shoulder room and 29.6 inches of legroom. That’s pretty impressive for a third row.

Behind the third row there’s 12.6 cubic feet of storage. That may seem small, but this affords a larger seating area. Plus, if you fold down the third row the cargo area expands to 38.5 cubic feet. Collapse the second row seats and the overall cargo area is 75.5 cubic feet. I think a setup like this (sacrificing initial cargo area) is ideal.

A gorgeous, driver-focused 12.3-curved display showcases the infotainment system. Kia’s infotainment system is one of the most intuitive systems around and is just further advanced with this 12.3-inch display and how it’s presented.

My tester had an EPA rating of 20 mpg/city and 27 mpg/highway with an average of 23 mpg.

Base price for the Sorento X-Pro SX-Prestige is $47,390. This top-of-the-line offering includes matte-black alloy wheels, leather seats, heated steering wheel, heated second-row seats and retractable rear door shades. It’s an impressive trim. My tester had an Olive Brown Leather ($295) and carpeted floor mats and cargo mats. Final MSRP was $48,025.

Rugged and overlanding have become integral parts of most SUVs nowadays. This trend started during the pandemic and hasn’t waned since. Kia brings the X-Pro to the Sorento and really changes up this SUV. It was well-mannered and refined. Now with this off-road trim and corresponding accoutrements it’s ready for daily driving and weekend warrioring.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside.

2024 Kia Sorrento X-Pro SX-Prestige

Price/As tested price................................................ $47,390/$48,025

Mileage.......................................... 20 mpg/city; 27 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder

Horsepower................................. 281 hp/311 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 8-speed dual clutch automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ West Point, GA