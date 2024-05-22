Disney+ soon will feature live sports from ESPN

Good news! You may soon be able to receive live sports from ESPN as a part of the video streaming subscription.

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently announced that some live sports and studio shows from ESPN will start appearing on Disney+ this year.

During a May 2024 earnings call with investors, Disney CEO Bob Iger shared some details on the entertainment company’s streaming plans for later in 2024.

“By the end of this calendar year, we will be adding an ESPN tile to Disney+, giving all U.S. subscribers access to select live games and studio programming within the Disney+ app,” Iger said, according to Yahoo. “We see this as a first step to bringing ESPN to Disney+ viewers, as we ready the launch of our enhanced standalone ESPN streaming service in the fall of 2025.”

Iger did clarify that this was not the full ESPN channel. Nor is it access to ESPN+, which is one of the three services offered in The Disney Bundle. That service will remain a standalone service, though it could be further integrated into the Disney+ app as a part of this overhaul.

So, if this isn’t the ESPN channel and it isn’t ESPN+, what can we expect to see on this ESPN tile?

Unfortunately, we’re left guessing at this point. Iger did not specify which live games from ESPN that Disney+ customers would receive.

There is a wide range of possibilities, though. ESPN owns broadcasting rights for many of the top sporting events in America, including the NFL’s Monday Night Football, the College Football Playoff, and major college athletics from the SEC, ACC and more.