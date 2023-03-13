Deerfield Twp. arts camp now open for registrations

Students in Kindergarten through 7th grades are invited to summer art camps in Deerfield Twp.
The Arts Alliance’s summer art camps registration is underway with a variety of camps at both the Snyder House and Bungalow facilities at Cottell Park, 5847 Irwin-Simpson Rd., Deerfield Twp.
The camps are one week, 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and cost $110 to $175 weekly per camper.
“The Arts Alliance, in partnership with Strive Academy, will offer two new camps this summer, including preschool camps called Tinker Space Camps for children ages 4 through kindergarten,” states a news release from Arts Alliance. “All campers must be potty-trained. Also new to the lineup will be STEAM Adventure Camps that will encompass science, technology, engineering, art, and math into the curriculum.”
The Arts Alliance will offer two sessions of Fairy Camp, organizers said.
“Glass Camp, Creative Kids Club are also long-time favorites, each one offering unique art making opportunities to campers. Robot Camp is new, too. All the camps offer challenges in the STEAM realm, the release states.
For more information and registration, please visit deerfieldrec.com and striveacademy.org.
