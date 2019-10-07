Dayton’s ‘other Dave’ is behind the over-the-top pickup truck in the Oregon District

He is Dayton’s “other Dave” (the other one is of course Dave Chappelle). If you don’t know him, you’ve probably at least seen his truck.
What Had Happened Was podcast host Amelia Robinson sat down with David Hurwitz, the dude wearing overalls behind the over-the-top book truck often parked near Blind Bob's or elsewhere in Dayton's Oregon District.
The community activist, artist and retired educator is a key organizer of the Dayton Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration and Deeds Park Dog Park, among other things.
This one-of-a-kind spirit is one of Amelia’s favorite Daytonians. He is full of surprises, as you are about to find out. Amelia and Dave chat about Dave’s country "Jew upbringing" (one of his favorite terms), how he went to the love of his life’s wedding… as a guest, his passion for overalls, Shamalama Dingdong and his eccentric squad of do-gooder friends. "The What Had Happened Was" podcast is a product of Dayton.com and WHIO Radio.
ABOUT THE PODCAST
"What Had Happened Was" is a podcast for Dayton, powered by Dayton.com. You won't believe the stories that come from right here. Host Amelia Robinson shares the best tales from the Gem City, Land of Funk and Birthplace of Aviation: Dayton, Ohio.
