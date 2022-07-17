Crime novel series set in Ohio Amish country takes a side trip

Kate was raised Amish. She has since separated from that tight-knit society. She remains in that community however. Her knowledge of their ways and language are essential tools she implements in her police work. Painter’s Mill is fairly peaceful, her Amish background is a valuable asset.

She agrees to help. After arriving in Pennsylvania she begins sifting for clues. She encounters numerous obstacles and impediments. She has no standing there as a police officer-the local constabulary wasn’t thrilled about having this outsider turning up to snoop around.

The bishop’s son and daughter are overtly hostile. They are certain that Jonas, Kate’s former love, is the culprit who killed their father. Kate’s ability to communicate in the local dialect serves as a crucial method for her to begin digging deeper. Her investigative skills are exemplary. She possesses dogged determination.

Explore Dayton Public School music students need instruments

Somebody doesn’t want her there. Someone is trying to kill her. More than once she is attacked by an assailant with lethal intentions. The local police don’t seem that concerned about her safety. She’s going it mostly alone.

Castillo gives readers occasional flashbacks to those moments many years ago when the adolescent Kate was falling in love with the man who might now be a murderer. This book is a slick police procedural, a thriller, and maybe even a bit of a romance. I fully comprehend the appeal of this series.

Vick Mickunas of Yellow Springs interviews authors every Saturday at 7 a.m. and on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO-FM (91.3). For more information, visit www.wyso.org/programs/book-nook. Contact him at vick@vickmickunas.com.