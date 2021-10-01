Covering the cost of mammograms if you can’t

BCCP also assists women in scheduling their mammogram or cervical cancer screening at a location that is most convenient for them, Parrill explains. Options include any Premier Health hospital or breast imaging center, Premier Health’s mobile mammography coach, and other health care locations throughout the region. “We also help schedule follow-up appointments and are here to answer questions. Our support is ongoing.”

Although the number of women who were helped in 2020 was lower due to COVID-19, “last year we still screened 827 women for breast cancer and 317 for cervical cancer,” Parrill reports. “We’re boosting efforts to get the word out, and hope to assist many more women this year and in the future,” she adds. “If you’re due for your mammogram or cervical cancer screening but can’t afford it, we want you to know there is help available. Early detection is so important.”

To enroll in the program, or to learn more about BCCP and to see if you qualify, call (866) 838-8973.

Support women in need

Gifts from generous donors to Premier Health hospital foundations help women get the care and services they need to find and fight breast cancer.

Your gift can make a difference for women in Southwest Ohio. To donate, please visit PremierHealth.com/Donate