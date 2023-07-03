Column: Hamilton is not just a city of the arts, but a city of artists

The weekend before last, at the beautiful Miami University Hamilton campus, there was a new first for Hamilton: The inaugural Hamilton Neighborhoods Summit.

Organized by the resident-led movement known as 17STRONG with assistance from the Dept. of Neighborhoods and the newly formed Friends of 17STRONG, this half-day conference on June 24 gathered some 250+ Hamilton small business owners, organizational leaders, civic champions, city staff, educators, outstanding Hamilton youth and a wide variety of do-gooders, servant leaders, and “good neighbors’' of all kinds with a stated purpose as easy as ABC: “Activate Yourself, Build Understanding, and Connect Your Community”.

It didn’t surprise me that Hamilton would be ready to hold such an event; the idea for a Summit, originally thwarted by the pandemic, had been years in the making. Nor was I surprised that the event would go so well. I mean, really well! For years, 17STRONG has continued to one-up itself on its public events (be it at a Celebration Breakfast, a neighborhood cleanup, or a social mixer), drawing more and more participants each time and emphasizing all things exclamation worthy in our community, as indicated in the organization’s exclamation-point logo.

I was somewhat surprised the event drew officials and residents to attend from other Ohio cities too, namely Middletown, Fairfield and Springboro. And I was also a bit surprised how quickly the 4-hour event ended. It was noon before I knew it and, like many others verbalized, I wished there were more sessions to attend in the afternoon.

Starting with a full assembly in Parrish Auditorium, we heard from our elected officials via video, including Hamilton Mayor Patrick Moeller, Representative Sara Carruthers, Congressman Warren Davidson, and Ohio Governor Mike Dewine. We also enjoyed an interview video of several 17STRONG board members and community advocates, courtesy of Joshua Rayman of Deep Focus Photography. Next, we heard from spokespersons of the event’s presenting sponsors (Jacob Stone, Hamilton Community Foundation; Samy Broyles, Miami University; and Mike Dingeldein, Community Design Alliance), each speaking to the power of resident activation in our community.

These thoughts were echoed in the outstanding plenary presentation by Hamilton staffers, Liz Hayden (Ddrector of planning) and Mallory Greenham (assistant to the city manager), titled: “Places Need People: Why You Are the Missing Piece.” Exploring the essential role that people play in creating vibrant and active public spaces, we were encouraged to “embrace the quirky’ as a variety of resident-led (and in some cases, 17STRONG-funded) initiatives were highlighted, such as Community Field Days at various Hamilton parks throughout this summer and Artspace resident artists Tawnyn Ebner and Barkley Simpson’s Alice in Wonderland-themed, “Hamilton Through the Looking Glass’' geocaching cosplay event — an event which drew around a 1000 mad-hatted people to Hamilton.

While it may have surprised others, I wasn’t surprised the weird and the wonderful were recognized as part of Hamilton’s success. As Mallory would later say, “I wanted people to walk away from the Summit knowing they are capable of making big changes in their community with the smallest of moves. And remind us all that true community lies not in the ‘shiny and new stuff’, but in the power of connected people’'.

Full of laughter and light moments, the assembly was fun, informative and most of all it seemed to make each of us gathered together feel proud to be among the very people, in this time and place, who give life to Hamilton spaces and personality to Hamilton identity.

After what felt like a giant Hamilton pep rally, we were offered a variety of breakout sessions options to attend over the next couple hours located at various parts of campus. I elected to go see some people I greatly admire, including Dan Bates (moderator), Candice White, Tiffany Burton-Grubb, Pastor Shaquilla Matthews, Kristina Latta-Landefeld, Casey Koelblin and Brad Baker, for a panel discussion titled, “From Passion to Action: How Residents are Activating Hamilton”. Originally taglined as “Why the City Gets Too Much Credit”, each of these panelists spoke about the vision and practicalities of organizing public events from a private perspective, the importance of budgeting and collaboration, and the motivation and key ingredients behind their particular successes.

It was interesting to hear some of the backstory behind events such as the Hamilton Juneteenth Celebration, Art in the Park, Hamilton Flea, and whatever car show/pinball-based benefit Brad Baker of Pinball Garage and All8UP is putting on any given weekend. Each panelist was also quick to give credit elsewhere, which is always endearing, in a variety of self-deflections more succinctly stated through the phrase “We>Me” that appeared on some of the panelists’ T-shirts.

No surprise for me there either, as the power of “We>Me” has long been evoked for all kinds of good and profitable purposes around here. It is no secret that “We>Me” can sometimes be good for business in Hamiton too.

During the second breakout session, I was invited to represent Artspace Hamilton Lofts and the Strauss Gallery in a panel discussion with other Hamilton arts leaders, titled: “Beyond the Gallery Walls”. Moderated by Ian Mackenzie-Thurley of the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, I was honored to share the moment with my colleagues Jenn Acus-Smith, StreetSpark mural program; Tyler McCleary, City of Sculpture/Hamilton Amusement & Hospitality Association (HAHA) and Mitch Meikle, Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park.

It was there in the arts panel, somewhat ironically, where I had my biggest surprises of the day. For one, though I perhaps shouldn’t admit it, I was surprised how many people were actually interested in attending this full session, which required additional chairs to be brought in. But what really surprised me was who was there and in what creative capacity.

For example, a well-known Hamilton judge was present. He wasn’t in his judge robes, though, but rather was dressed like something of a rockstar. I had heard a rumor that this guy shreds on guitar, and then it hit me, this Hamilton judge is very much also a Hamilton artist. As I surveyed the room, the realizations continued. There was the well-known Hamilton teacher who, it turns out, dabbles with watercolors, the downtown property manager who also makes video games, the line worker who does Hamilton photography at night, and the interior designer who’s also designed a Hamilton mural or two, including the lovely “Taking Flight” on the McDulin Garage overlooking Rotary Park.

That was the unexpected moment that it, very publicly, registered for me: Hamilton is not just a city of the arts; Hamilton is a city of artists. They may not all live under the Artspace Hamilton roof and most have a non-arts related day job. But each of us, whether we call ourselves an artist or not, are necessarily part of Hamilton’s arts-centric community development when the exercise of our creative faculties connects to a broader impact in our homes, neighborhoods and city.

And you know what? We collective artists of Hamilton are damn good at our work, too. If, as Liz and Mallory discussed, we are the people who give life to Hamilton spaces, then it could also be said that we are all the artists who make Hamilton shine so bright. Just look around you. And, best of all, we’re doing this good work together, connected, and collaboratively.

Indeed, for me, the inaugural Hamilton Neighborhoods Summit came with a few very pleasant surprises along the way. But at least I’m in good company. As Hamilton’s Director of the Department of Neighborhoods, Brandon Saurber, states, “Our daily work revolves around connecting people to information, resources, and to one another. The Summit captured the core value of the 17STRONG movement – connection — in a way that I’m not sure we could have imagined”.

Considering the successes of this event, one thing should come as a surprise to no one. The Hamilton Neighborhoods Summit will return in 2024.

Dr. David Stark is the Community Manager of Artspace Hamilton Lofts and the Strauss Gallery.

ONLINE

Visit journal-news.com to see a photo gallery from the first 17Strong Neighborhoods Summit.