‘Captain Nemo’s Adventure Academy’ to be performed in Hamilton this weekend

Created and performed by David Engel, Captain Nemo’s Adventure Academy will take kids on an escapade as they encounter creatures from the ocean, such as an Angler Fish, and a giant squid.
“David Engel will return to the Fitton Center, and people might have seen him as Willy Wonka, in the Wizard Academy, or Pirate School here at the Fitton Center. He is a one-man, ten-character show, and it’s all energy and all joy. He has captivated sold-out audiences here for years,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton. “It’s a delight to have him back. We’re really excited about it.”
The show is set for 7:30 p.m., on Nov. 8. Tickets are $8 for Fitton Center members and $10 for non-members.
Guests will learn about earth science and environmental stewardship with Captain Nemo as they explore life under the sea. This fun, immersive, theatrical experience features sound effects, magic, and it includes plenty of audience participation.
New this season in partnership with The Lane Libraries, young readers are encouraged to get a library card while at the show and read some of the stories they’ll see on stage.
“The Lane Libraries will be here, and they will have activities for the kids. It’s also a great opportunity to get a library card, and it’s all absolutely free,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.
Before the start of the production, there will be a complimentary reception by Two Women in a Kitchen with kid-friendly appetizers and drinks that will be served in the Carruthers Signature Ballroom at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, go to www.fittoncenter.org.
As part of each show, kids have a chance to go behind-the-scenes and interact with the actors, performers, and musicians. Also, there is a Q & A session after the performance, so kids can ask questions, and find out what it takes to put on the production.
HOW TO GO
What: Captain Nemo’s Adventure Academy
When: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 8
Where: Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton
Cost: Tickets for the event are $8 for members; $10 for non-members. Includes a complimentary reception with kid-friendly appetizers and drinks by Two Women in a Kitchen.
More Info.: www.fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110.
