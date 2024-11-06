‘Captain Nemo’s Adventure Academy’ to be performed in Hamilton this weekend

The show is set for 7:30 p.m., on Nov. 8. Tickets are $8 for Fitton Center members and $10 for non-members.

Guests will learn about earth science and environmental stewardship with Captain Nemo as they explore life under the sea. This fun, immersive, theatrical experience features sound effects, magic, and it includes plenty of audience participation.

New this season in partnership with The Lane Libraries, young readers are encouraged to get a library card while at the show and read some of the stories they’ll see on stage.

“The Lane Libraries will be here, and they will have activities for the kids. It’s also a great opportunity to get a library card, and it’s all absolutely free,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

Before the start of the production, there will be a complimentary reception by Two Women in a Kitchen with kid-friendly appetizers and drinks that will be served in the Carruthers Signature Ballroom at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, go to www.fittoncenter.org.

As part of each show, kids have a chance to go behind-the-scenes and interact with the actors, performers, and musicians. Also, there is a Q & A session after the performance, so kids can ask questions, and find out what it takes to put on the production.

HOW TO GO

What: Captain Nemo’s Adventure Academy

When: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 8

Where: Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets for the event are $8 for members; $10 for non-members. Includes a complimentary reception with kid-friendly appetizers and drinks by Two Women in a Kitchen.

More Info.: www.fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110.