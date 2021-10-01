Breast Cancer Awareness: Don’t let COVID delay your mammogram

Routine screening mammograms are for women who have no breast problems or complaints. No doctor’s order is needed if you’re age 40 or older. An advanced form of screening mammography, called Genius 3-D Mammography, is an available option at all Premier Health locations.

This type of mammogram takes multiple images of your breasts from several angles, helping radiologists better visualize the fine details within your breast tissue for better detection of breast cancer at its earliest stage.

Diagnostic mammograms also are safe and readily available if you have an existing breast issue or need follow-up breast care. Your doctor will help you schedule a diagnostic mammogram if one is needed.

To schedule a screening mammogram at any Premier Health location, including the Premier Health mobile mammography coach – owned and operated by Atrium Medical Center – call 855-887-7364 Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Friday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Or you can schedule an appointment online using your Premier Health MyChart account.

If you are without insurance coverage, you may be eligible for a free mammogram. Funds are available through the Breast and Cervical Cancer Project (BCCP), as well as through the Premier Health Foundations. Call 866-838-8973 to see if you qualify.