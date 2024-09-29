BOK NOOK: This flashback to 1980s Yellow Springs is tragic and beautiful

He met fellow students who were deeply into music in dorm rooms cluttered with musical instruments, records, CDs, and empty beer cans. Moriarty had been playing the drums since he was a boy-that’s when he decided to go back to Indianapolis to get his drum kit.

One of the first people he met was a fellow student from Louisville named Mia Zapata. They became friends and he soon discovered that she was an amazing singer. He also discovered punk rock, he loved the speed of it and the intensity. Moriarty started performing with several bands including one that featured Mia Zapata as the lead singer.

Mia began writing songs for their punk band which had a long name that they borrowed from an episode of Monty Python’s Flying Circus. Four years later by the time Moriarty had graduated they decided to strike out with that band, to go someplace as far away from Yellow Springs as possible.

By the time they arrived in Seattle they had shortened their band name to “The Gits” and they began playing at any venue that would offer them a gig. They recorded some songs while they were still in Yellow Springs and they kept at it. They got their sound so tight and intense that they could whip through fourteen songs in forty minutes.

The grunge scene was happening in Seattle. They got on one music bill with Nirvana. Bands were getting signed to major labels. But not “The Gits.” They played punk music and struggled to get attention as they toured relentlessly. They even toured Europe.

By 1993 the band was on the verge of breaking out. They were about to release their second album and tour Europe again. Major labels were sniffing around the band. Then the tragedy took place, Mia Zapata was raped and murdered. As her life ended “The Gits” died too.

Moriarty brings Mia Zapata back to life in this book. She was a beautiful soul with incredible talent, warmth, humor, and empathy. They had a wonderful, deep friendship. Since I knew what was going to happen I was dreading the end of the book. Moriarty does a marvelous thing, we don’t go there.

We are left to ponder the magic and the talent of Mia Zapata and to think about what could have been.

