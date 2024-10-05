7-day menu planner

PLAN AHEAD: Roast a second (unmarinated) pork tenderloin and save some cake for Monday. If time permits, make Monday’s soup today. Cook enough rice, label and freeze for Wednesday.

TIP: Toast cashews in a 350-degree oven for 5 to 8 minutes. Watch carefully, or they will burn.

MONDAY (Heat and Eat)

Make Split-Pea Soup with Pork for an easy meal. In a Dutch oven, combine 12 cups water and 1 (16-ounce) package split peas (picked over and rinsed), 3 chicken bouillon cubes and 2 cups chopped onion; bring to boil on medium-high. Reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, 2 hours; stir occasionally. Add 1 1/2 cups thinly sliced fresh carrots; simmer 20 minutes or until carrots are almost tender. Stir in 2 cups diced cooked pork; simmer 10 more minutes. Ladle into bowls; garnish with fat-free croutons and reduced-fat sour cream.

Serve with a spinach salad and crusty bread. Leftover cake is your dessert.

TUESDAY (Meatless)

Couscous with Roasted Vegetables (see recipe) makes a fine no-meat dinner. Add a mixed green salad and pita bread. For dessert, make instant Lemon Pudding with skim milk, topped with light whipped cream.

PLAN AHEAD: Thaw rice for Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY (Budget)

Saving money is easy with economical Across The Border Chicken. Heat 1 Tablespoon canola oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add 1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs (cut into strips) and 1 (14.5-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce; cook 5 minutes, stirring often. Stir in 1 (14.5-ounce) can no-salt-added corn (rinsed), 1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chiles, 1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder and 1 teaspoon onion powder. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium-low and cook 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Serve the chicken over the leftover rice. Add a Romaine salad and make cornbread from a mix. A bowl of sliced peaches sounds good for dessert.

THURSDAY (Kids)

Expect the kids to love helping you make Taco Monster Mouths (see recipe). Serve them with carrot sticks. For dessert, halved kiwis, scooped with a spoon, are fun.

FRIDAY (Express)

Who can resist a burger? These Lean Mean Cheeseburgers will hit the spot. Combine 1 pound 93% lean ground beef, 2 Tablespoons quick-cooking oats (place in resealable plastic bag and crush with rolling pin to a fine consistency) and 1/2 teaspoon steak seasoning blend in a large bowl; mix lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch-thick patties. Grill over ash-covered charcoal 8-10 minutes (or 7-9 minutes on a preheated gas grill). Turn occasionally. Top with your favorite cheese. Offer lettuce and tomato slices. Serve on seeded or whole-wheat hamburger buns.

Accompany the all-American favorite with deli broccoli salad and baked chips. Scoop Raspberry Sorbet for dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough sorbet for Saturday.

SATURDAY (Easy Entertaining)

Serve your guests Dijon Chicken. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Combine 1/2 cup dry breadcrumbs, 2 Tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese, 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; mix well and set aside. Brush 3 Tablespoons Dijon mustard-mayonnaise blend (buy prepared or mix equal parts Dijon mustard and mayonnaise) on 4 (5- to 6-ounce) boneless chicken breasts. Coat in breadcrumbs; shake off excess. Arrange on a rack coated with cooking spray and place rack in shallow baking dish. Bake 20 to 30 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

Serve with rice pilaf (from mix). Squeeze fresh lemon juice over steamed fresh green beans. Add a Bibb Lettuce Salad and whole-grain rolls. For dessert, serve leftover sorbet in stemmed glasses and add Butter Cookies.

ROASTED PORK TENDERLOIN WITH MANGO RELISH (Sunday)

Servings: makes 4 servings

Preparation time: less than 20 minutes; marinating time: 4 to 24 hours

Cooking time: less than 25 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes

3 Tablespoons fresh orange juice

1 Tablespoon molasses

1 1/2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

1/2 teaspoon coriander

1 (3/4- to 1-pound) well-trimmed pork tenderloin

1/2 mango, peeled and diced

1 Tablespoon chopped fresh mint

1 Tablespoon dried cranberries

1 1/2 teaspoons rice vinegar

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper

In a large resealable plastic bag, combine juice, molasses, ginger and coriander; mix well. Add pork tenderloin; seal and refrigerate 4 to 24 hours. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Remove pork from marinade; discard marinade and place marinated pork in shallow roasting pan. Roast 20 to 22 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Remove from oven; tent with foil and let stand 5 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine mango, mint, cranberries, vinegar and red pepper. Slice tenderloin and serve with relish.

Per serving: 124 calories, 17 grams protein, 2 grams fat (17% calories from fat), 0.8 gram saturated fat, 9 grams carbohydrate, 46 milligrams cholesterol, 37 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

COUSCOUS WITH ROASTED VEGETABLES (Tuesday)

Servings: makes 4 servings

Preparation time: less than 15 minutes

Cooking time: 12 to 14 minutes, plus couscous

1 each large red and orange bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch strips

1 each medium yellow and zucchini squash, cut on bias into 1/4-inch slices

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

3/4 teaspoon minced garlic

3/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning

2 Tablespoons olive oil

3 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 to 2 1/2 cups cooked couscous

4 ounces crumbled Greek feta cheese (basil-and-tomato flavor if available)

Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl, mix together both peppers and both squashes. Separately, mix together salt, black pepper, garlic, Italian seasoning, olive oil and vinegar. Pour over vegetables and toss to coat. Spread vegetables evenly over large baking sheet covered with foil, reserving marinade. Roast 12 to 14 minutes or until vegetables are softened. Cool vegetables; toss with reserved marinade, couscous and cheese; serve.

Per serving: 326 calories, 13 grams protein, 11 grams fat (29% calories from fat), 3.1 grams saturated fat, 45 grams carbohydrate, 10 milligrams cholesterol, 870 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

TACO MONSTER MOUTHS (Thursday)

Servings: makes 6 tacos

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 15 minutes

12 large pimento-stuffed green olives

3 slices American or mild cheddar cheese

6 taco shells

1 pound 95% lean ground beef

1 ounce (2 Tablespoons) less-sodium taco seasoning

1/3 cup water

2 plum tomatoes, cut lengthwise into 3 pieces (remove pulp)

Shredded lettuce

Cut slit into 1 side of each olive to make a flat side. Cut each of the cheese slices in half vertically in a zigzag line to look like teeth. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Arrange taco shells on an ungreased cookie sheet; bake 5 to 7 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, cook beef on medium-high, stirring frequently, 5 to 7 minutes or until no longer pink; drain. Stir in taco seasoning mix and water. Reduce heat to medium; cook 5 minutes or until water has evaporated. To assemble, divide beef and fill tacos. Place each taco on its side on serving plate; insert 1 tomato slice into meat filling to look like the tongue. Place 1 cheese slice, zigzag edge facing out, along top side of taco between the shell and filling for teeth. Place 2 olives, flat side down, to look like eyes on top of shell. Insert lettuce next to beef to look like hair.

Per serving: 236 calories, 20 grams protein, 12 grams fat (47% calories from fat), 5.3 grams saturated fat, 12 grams carbohydrate, 51 milligrams cholesterol, 836 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com. Follow Susan on Twitter: @7DayMenu. The Menu Planner is also accessible at 7daymenuplanner.com. Read Susan’s blog: makingthemenu.com. And check out Susan’s book: “7-Day Menu Planner for Dummies” is on shelves now. Order yours on Amazon.com.