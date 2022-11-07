5 shows to see in the Dayton region in November

Nov. 3-Dec. 30, La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Call 937-746-4554 or visit lacomedia.com for tickets.

THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS

Celebrate the holidays with the entire family at “The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays,” a mind-blowing showcase featuring jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

Nov. 8, Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield. Call 937-328-3874 or visit pac.clarkstate.edu/events for tickets

DEADLINE

A world premiere comedy thriller! Playwrights Don and Mara are hired to finish a famous mystery writer’s last play following his mysterious death, shortly before its Broadway opening. “Deadline” takes place on a yacht, where an estranged family has been called together for the reading of their mother’s will. As Don and Mara delve deeper into the writing process, they suddenly find themselves literally sucked into the play, trapped in the very world they are trying to complete, where solving the mystery becomes a matter of life and death. “Deadline” is a bit of “Clue,” and a bit of “Knives Out,” and a lot of fun!

Through Nov. 13, Human Race Theatre Company, Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. Call 937-228-3630 or visit humanracetheatre.org for tickets.

CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE PERFORMS EAGLES: HOTEL CALIFORNIA

“Hotel California” is one of the greatest albums ever made (there’s a reason why “New Kid in Town” won a Grammy). The deep cuts – the ones that don’t get radio play – those are the ones that are like finding gold on a beach. “Wasted Time” is the ultimate heartache song, “Pretty Maids All in a Row” is Joe Walsh’s tour de force, and “The Last Resort” should be taught in schools.

Featuring a roster of world-class musicians from across the globe, Classic Albums Live will perform the Eagle’s album “Hotel California” in its entirety, exactly as you remember it, but in a concert setting.

Nov. 18, Victoria Theatre, 138 North Main St., Dayton. Call 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org for tickets.

LEGALLY BLONDE – THE MUSICAL

“Fabulously fun and international award-winning “Legally Blonde - The Musical” is the ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery, and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and still be the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. “Legally Blonde - The Musical” warms the heart by proving that self-discovery can be way too much fun and hilarious to boot. Based on the beloved movie, “Legally Blonde - The Musical” will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway’s brightest new heroine and, of course, her Chihuahua, Bruiser.”

Nov. 22-27, Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Call 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org for tickets.