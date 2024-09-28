Letters to the Editor: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024

Advocating for international aid should be a priority in Dayton. After reading the Sept. 24 article, “Dayton NAACP forum features candidates for Congress, Statehouse, local races,” I realized that international aid and global poverty was not mentioned by any candidates. While the discussions and topics presented were of utmost importance, Dayton homeless shelters are at capacity, some with waiting lists. We can see the effects of poverty. Though many may not realize it, helping increase international foreign aid can also help create a better future for our own community. On average, people guess that about 25 percent of the United States budget goes to foreign aid, when in reality it is less than 1 percent. As an intern at The Borgen Project — a nonprofit that utilizes working with our political leaders for policy change and international aid — I have learned that when the United States offers aid to developing countries, it not only improves worldwide economic growth and saves lives, but it also helps advance its own interests. Rather than thinking of it as aid, it is more like an investment. Now more than ever, every constituent needs to contact Congress to address the concerns for our future. I urge Sherrod Brown and JD Vance to support any legislation regarding humanitarian aid so that we may continue to fight poverty internationally and in our communities.

- Shayla L. Stewart, Xenia

Avery Kreemer is to be commended for letting the public know that a bill is finally pending again to hold drivers appropriately accountable when they choose to drive dangerously and then cause serious harm to other people. Not enough people--including local and state lawmakers--are aware that minor misdemeanor traffic offenses that cause serious harm, even death, are not crimes by state law definition and the casualties are not even victims by state law definition. That means the harmed persons do not get any of the rights or support state law provides to “crime victims.” It also means the penalties are not severe enough to act as a deterrent against those behaviors. Mr. Kreemer did the responsible reporter’s job and got perspectives other than the bill sponsor’s. It is appalling that concern over more work for prosecutors is mentioned as a possible reason not to enact this bill that would enhance both traffic safety and traffic victim justice! Let’s get our priorities straight. As for victim’s suing the offender, that makes it the victim’s problem and to every extent possible, any burdens from the offender’s bad choice should fall on the offender, not the victim. The offender has already caused the innocent victim many serious problems. A civil lawsuit is a grueling process with no guarantee of success.

- Sharon Montgomery, Gahanna