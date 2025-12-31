New Year’s Eve ‘must include some food that is sort of decadent’

I’ve spent many January firsts recognizing that New Year’s Eve plans always fall short of expectations. For reasons I blame on Hollywood and 90s romcoms I hold on to the hope that a New Year’s Party will be filled with romance and a kiss under a clock striking midnight that gives way to silver confetti falling from the sky while Auld Lang Syne plays on a distant speaker.

None of those things have ever happened. And not to be cynical, I just think it’s safer for everyone that I stop hoping.

So, now I stick to my living room, a glass of prosecco, a cute sweats set and Ryan Seacrest countdown on the television. My friends swing through for a snack or a hug. The kids and I play Scrabble or Clue and wear paper party hats.

We blow streamers at midnight and promptly go to bed.

And I’ll tell you this, my expectations are always exceeded.

One thing I absolutely never waver on, is the evening must include some food that is sort of decadent. Something you wouldn’t otherwise prepare. Some years a row of baked dips line the table, other times I make a taco bar. When extra time and energy are present, which is rare, I make canapes or plates full of mini sliders.

I’ve roasted a tray of halved fingerling potatoes and topped them with creme fraiche, smoked salmon, and chopped chives. I’ve toasted up baguette slices and offered bruschetta, jammy eggplant, or honey-sweetened goat cheese as toppings. Simple but effective. That’s my vibe.

This year, we’re making the most simple pasta dish that doesn’t take long. It’s equally satisfying as it is bright and flavorful. This combination can almost be thrown together on a commercial break between the mostly forgettable performances of the New Year’s Eve broadcast.

I don’t think any of us are quite ready to dive into our new year’s resolution reset, but this pasta straddles the bridge between the heavy meals of the holiday season and the lighter fare of the new year.

It might not be a midnight kiss, but if there’s one thing I’ve learned in my 43 years, a great plate of pasta is lightyears more reliable than romance. Stick with the pasta.

”But First, Food” columnist Whitney Kling is a recipe developer who lives in southwest Ohio with her four kids and a cat. She is usually in the kitchen creating something totally addictive — and usually writing about it.

SIMPLE LEMONY PASTA

Serves 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

1 lb bucatini or spaghetti

1 cup heavy cream

1 T butter

Zest from one lemon

1 t Kosher salt

½ t black pepper

4 T caviar split between the four plates, to garnish